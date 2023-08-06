Eva Mendez dressed in sponges | Magazine

Actress Eva Mendes recently posed in sponges…

Eva Mendez, an American actress of Cuban origin, left many breathless with her beauty already during her first appearance on the movie screen, and she soon took the title of “the most beautiful woman in the world.”

Although she largely withdrew from the public after giving birth, she is still very active on social networks, where she regularly shares private moments, and many point out that Eva’s age really can’t do anything, given that she turned 49 this year.

On her Instagram profile, Eva Mendez recently published an unusual photo and shocked many, but all for a reason. We are used to celebrities surprising fans from time to time with unusual fashion combinations and how far they can go.

This time, Eva took it a step further and posed in a cleaning sponge top. “Oscar style? Met Gala?”, “Is this what they mean when they say ‘pure fashion’?”, were some of the comments for the partner of Ryan Gosling, who recently took on the role of Ken in the “Barbie” film production.

With colorful kitchen sponges, she pulled her hair back from her face, accessorized with a gold detail that matched her large gold earrings and bracelets, and wore pretty heavy make-up on her face. By the way, the middle is just an advertisement for her sponge company, which she founded and launched last year. As he says, they are the best sponges in the world – they absorb dirt well, never smell unpleasant, and you know exactly when it’s time to replace them – when the logo is wiped from their surface.

