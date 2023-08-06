Coach Vlatko Andonovski as a scapegoat

The skeptics started grumbling after the opening match of this World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The 3-0 win against Vietnam had brought three points, but the American team could hardly convince. The attack by former international striker Carli Lloyd on American television was not only aimed at the coach, but above all at the bad evaluation of chances.

However, she included the main person responsible in her criticism by name: “To be honest, that has been the issue since 2019. Since Vlatko has been in office as a coach. That was the case at the Olympic Games two years ago. And that worries you.”

