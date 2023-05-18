“Evoke colonialism”. And the Vatican withdraws a stamp on World Youth Day in Lisbon

“Retired”. The counter at the philatelic office “Arco delle Campane”, close to St. Peter’s Basilica, adds no more. “There must have been a mistake,” someone comments. Issued on May 16, the stamp dedicated by the Vatican to the next World Youth Day (WYD) in Lisbon was withdrawn yesterday. Twenty-four hours of life then the decision to eliminate him. To nip a controversy in the bud that mixes current events with the history of colonialism and risked dragging into criticism Pope francesco in person.