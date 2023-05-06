Home » exchanges his accuser for his ex-wife- Corriere TV
(LaPresse) Donald Trump’s gaffe. During the deposition under oath, the former US president mistook Jean Carroll, the writer who denounced him for an alleged rape that occurred thirty years ago, for his ex-wife, Marla Maples. The error occurred during interrogation last October at his Mar Mar-a-Lago residence, when he was shown a 1990s photo of the woman. “This is Marla, yes, she is my wife,” said the former tycoon while being interrogated by Roberta Kaplan, his accuser’s lawyer, as revealed by some excerpts made public by the Manhattan court. Trump’s mistake was quickly corrected by his attorney, Alina Habba, who told him it was Carroll and not Maples. (LaPresse)

May 6, 2023 – Updated May 6, 2023, 3:27 pm

