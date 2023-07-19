Explosions In The Sky will present “End” in Barcelona and Madrid

After almost seven years, Explosions In The Sky They are back with a new album. The band will go on tour the day of the publication of “End”and the tour will end in Madrid in November.

“End” is the new album Explosions In The Sky after seven years of record silence (not counting “Big Bend”, soundtrack from a TV show). It consists of seven songs and will go on sale on September 15. Although the title points to an end, the quartet’s journey does not end here. The band says that the inspiration for the album was darkness, and it became a reflection on life in general.

An end can be a stop, but also a new beginning that can change the perception of the past. This is what Explosions In The Sky they try to express with the songs of “End”which form the following tracklist: “Ten Billion People”, “Moving On”, Loved Ones”, “Peace or Quiet”, “All Mountains”, “The Fight”, “It’s Never Going To Stop”. El primer single, “Ten Billion People”, ya está disponible.

The same day the album was released, Explosions In The Sky will begin their international tour in Houston, Texas. After fifteen dates in the United States, they will come to Europe and will go through Ireland, England, Belgium, Holland, Germany, France and Spain. He November 19th they will play in the Sala Razzmatazz of Barcelona, ​​and the November 20 will end their tour in The Riviera from Madrid. You can check all the European tour dates and cities below.

Nov 6 – Vicar Street – Dublin, IE

Nov 7 – Albert Hall – Manchester, UK

Nov 8 – Troxy – London, UK

Nov 9 – Former Belgium – Brussels, BE

Nov 11 – De Roma – Antwerp, BE

Nov 13 – Tivoli Vredenberg Grote Zaal – Utrecht, NL

Nov 14 – Astra – Berlin, DE

Nov 15 – Canteen – Koln, DE

Nov 17 – Bataclan – Paris, FR

Nov 18 – L’Epicerie Moderne – Lyon, FR

Nov 19 – Razzmatazz Room – Barcelona, ​​SP

Nov 20 – The Riviera – Madrid, SP

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

