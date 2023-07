A painful injury for Nicolò Zaniolo, during the friendly match between his Galatasaray and Sturm Graz. The former Roma midfielder fell with his body weight, after a tackle, on his left hand and came out with his little finger bent . In the video we see the footballer showing his injured hand.

July 19, 2023 – Updated July 19, 2023, 4:48 PM

