World

The editorial staff Sunday 2 April 2023, 1.05pm

MELBOURNE – Contact with Hamilton at the start? I tried to avoid it, what can be done with the car outside is clear according to the regulation, but it is not respected. But that’s okay, we had a good pace and went ahead anyway”. There is a slight note of controversy in the statements of Max Verstappen towards Hamilton at the end of Australian Grand Prixthird round of the world of F1. A rustic duel between the two that has not been seen for some time, due to the negative performance of Mercedes, which recovered precisely in Melbourne.

Red flag analysis

The race in Australia was certainly conditioned by the three red flags, regarding which Verstappen underlined: “Perhaps the first could have been there, but I just didn’t understand the second. There was a lot of confusion, but that’s okay, in the end we won, which is the most important thing. We started badly, and in the first lap I was very cautious because I had a lot to lose; but we immediately saw that our pace was very good”.

