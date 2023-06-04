F1: regular start in the Spanish GP, Verstappen immediately leader – F1

news-txt”>

Regular start in the Formula 1 Spanish GP and Max Verstappen, who started from pole, immediately took the lead of the race with his Red Bull, eluding the attempted attack by Carlos Sainz, second on the grid with Ferrari. Minor contact with Lewis Hamilton damaged the front wing of Lando Norris’ McLaren, who was forced to pit for replacement. Charles Leclerc started from the pit lane and was forced to comeback.

ANSA.it Sainz behind Verstappen, Leclerc part 19/o © Ansa

Charles Leclerc will start directly from the pit lane of the Spanish GP. Ferrari has made some changes to its single-seater and, by regulation, will not be able to start from the track. The Monegasque driver, who had reported problems with his car during qualifying, qualified 19th on the starting grid.