F1 times today TV8 GP Austria 2023 and live on Sky and Now

F1 times today GP Austria 2023 Formula 1 is back on track on the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, with the Sprint Shooutout and the Sprint Race.

Yesterday, Max Verstappen set the fastest time in qualifying, finishing ahead of the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc e Carlos Sainz, with a difference of very few thousandths of a second. Behind them, a surprising performance by Lando Norris which brought the new McLaren MCL60 to its debut. The top ten was completed by Hamilton, Stroll, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Gasly and Albon.

The second driver of Red Bull, Sergio Perezwill start from fifteenth position, due to the cancellation of his best time for exceeding the track limits, a penalty which also involved several other drivers. George Russell and Esteban Ocon stayed outside the top ten.

Yesterday’s qualifying determines the starting grid for the traditional race which will take place on Sunday afternoon at the Red Bull Ring. Today, Saturday 1st July, a second qualifying session for the gara sprint which will take place in the afternoon.

F1 times today GP Austria 2023 on TV8 in deferred

today Saturday 1st July

17:30 F1 Sprint Shootout

19:00 F1 Sprint

Sunday 2nd July

19:00 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

F1 times today GP Austria 2023 live on Sky and on Now

today Saturday 1st July

10:00 F3 Gara Sprint

12:00 F1 Sprint Shootout

13:45 F2 Gara Sprint

16:30 F1 Sprint

Sunday 2nd July

08:25 F3 Feature Race

09:55 F2 Feature Race

15:00 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

The starting grid of the Austrian GP

1ª fila: Verstappen (Red Bull), Leclerc (Ferrari)

2nd row: Sainz (Ferrari), Norris (McLaren)

3ª fila: Hamilton (Mercedes), Stroll (Aston Martin)

4th row: Alonso (Aston Martin), Hulkenberg (Haas)

5th fila: Gasly (Alpine), Albon (Williams)

6th row: Russell (Mercedes), Ocon (Alpine)

7th row: Piastri (McLaren), Bottas (Alfa Romeo)

8th row: Perez (Red Bull), Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)

9ª fila: Zhou (Alfa Romeo), Sargeant (Williams)

10ª fila: Magnussen (Haas), de Vries (Alpha Tauri)

