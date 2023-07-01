Home » F1 times today TV8 GP Austria 2023 and live on Sky and Now
World

F1 times today TV8 GP Austria 2023 and live on Sky and Now

by admin
F1 times today TV8 GP Austria 2023 and live on Sky and Now

F1 times today GP Austria 2023 Formula 1 is back on track on the Red Bull Ring circuit in Spielberg, with the Sprint Shooutout and the Sprint Race.

Yesterday, Max Verstappen set the fastest time in qualifying, finishing ahead of the two Ferraris of Charles Leclerc e Carlos Sainz, with a difference of very few thousandths of a second. Behind them, a surprising performance by Lando Norris which brought the new McLaren MCL60 to its debut. The top ten was completed by Hamilton, Stroll, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Gasly and Albon.

The second driver of Red Bull, Sergio Perezwill start from fifteenth position, due to the cancellation of his best time for exceeding the track limits, a penalty which also involved several other drivers. George Russell and Esteban Ocon stayed outside the top ten.

Yesterday’s qualifying determines the starting grid for the traditional race which will take place on Sunday afternoon at the Red Bull Ring. Today, Saturday 1st July, a second qualifying session for the gara sprint which will take place in the afternoon.

F1 times today GP Austria 2023 on TV8 in deferred

today Saturday 1st July
17:30 F1 Sprint Shootout
19:00 F1 Sprint

Sunday 2nd July
19:00 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

F1 times today GP Austria 2023 live on Sky and on Now

today Saturday 1st July
10:00 F3 Gara Sprint
12:00 F1 Sprint Shootout
13:45 F2 Gara Sprint
16:30 F1 Sprint

Sunday 2nd July
08:25 F3 Feature Race
09:55 F2 Feature Race
15:00 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

The starting grid of the Austrian GP

1ª fila: Verstappen (Red Bull), Leclerc (Ferrari)
2nd row: Sainz (Ferrari), Norris (McLaren)
3ª fila: Hamilton (Mercedes), Stroll (Aston Martin)
4th row: Alonso (Aston Martin), Hulkenberg (Haas)
5th fila: Gasly (Alpine), Albon (Williams)
6th row: Russell (Mercedes), Ocon (Alpine)
7th row: Piastri (McLaren), Bottas (Alfa Romeo)
8th row: Perez (Red Bull), Tsunoda (Alpha Tauri)
9ª fila: Zhou (Alfa Romeo), Sargeant (Williams)
10ª fila: Magnussen (Haas), de Vries (Alpha Tauri)

See also  Springsteen's Broadway concert banned for those vaccinated with Astrazeneca is controversial

Our library recommendations:

—–

We invite you to follow us on Google News are Flipboardbut also on social networks such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest e Instagram. Do not hesitate to share your opinions and experiences by commenting on our articles.

You may also like

Iggy Pop and Julien Baker collaborate with The...

Understanding Afghanistan’s 800 Years of Conflict and Turmoil:...

At least 48 people have died in Londiani,...

Senator Cecilia Margarita Sánchez García Raises Salary and...

Twitter, Musk’s grasp: you can’t see the tweets...

Wagner out of Ukraine, Putin loses his elite...

The Three Recent Events of Biden That Have...

Atacms, how the new missiles arriving at Kiev...

Nahel’s family lawyer: “A policeman who kills must...

Xiamen Enterprises Achieve Success in Overseas Exhibitions, Generating...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy