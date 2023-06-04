Faith, TV, love: the transformation of Sister Cristina Scuccia

Exactly nine years ago Sister Christina won the final of The Voice of Italy, the singing talent with the unforgettable Raffaella Carrà. Since that year – it was 2014 – many things have happened in the life of the Sicilian nun: the role in a musical, participation in Dancing with the stars, the spiritual crisis, the farewell to the vows and the escape to Spain to then return in Italy and agree to participate in the Island of the Famous. The one performed by the former sister Cristina – today for all Cristina Scuccia – is a real one transformation.

L’esordio in tv a The voice of Italy

Sister Cristina’s television debut took place in March 2014. She is 25 years old, Sicilian but lives in Milan and is an Ursuline nun of the Holy Family. She shows up at the Blind Auditions of the Rai Due singing talent with the song No One by Alicia Keys and conquer everyone. The four judges turn around but only J-Ax manages to bring her into her team. The New York Times he even dedicates an article to her talking about her as “the new Italian musical phenomenon“. From that moment Sister Cristina becomes a real television idol, overcoming the episodes and reaching straight to the final, where she wins hands down with 62% of the votes in the televoting. Thanks to the victory of The Voice, sister Cristina wins a recording contract with Universal Music and on 10 November 2014 she publishes her first album “Sister Cristina“.

The Golden Tapir for “Like a Virgin”

Four months after the triumph a The Voicethe Sicilian nun comes out with her first album anticipated by the publication of the single “Like a virgin” (cover of the song by Madonna) and for this he receives his first Golden Tapir from Strip the News. Valerio Staffelli joins her in one of her promotional appointments for the disc and gives her the goliardic prize following the criticisms received from the bishops of the CEI. Sister Cristina seems to be ready to land on the Ariston stage too, but a “no” from the Ursulines and one from the CEI curb enthusiasm. At the end of 2014 the Sicilian manages to meet Pope francesco in the General Audience at St. Peter’s and on that occasion, he gave him his album.

The difficult period

Despite the commitments, the hosted on TV and the promotional tour of her album (which even arrives in France and Japan with excellent results), Sister Cristina admits that she has lived a hard time after the victory of The Voice. “ I was being followed by the paparazzi and it all seemed surreal to me. I had panic attacks “, I said a few years ago. The nun is in fact such a public figure as to attract the morbid attentions of a stalker, who was arrested in 2015. The man, a 42-year-old Belgian, justified himself by saying that he only wanted to get to know her and take a few selfies, but her insistence and stalking under the convent forced Sister Cristina and other nuns to file a complaint.

The debut in the theater with a musical

From 2015 to 2017 Sister Cristina had a new experience outside the convent. She is chosen to play the role of the novice Sister Maria Roberta in musical “Sister Act“. The tour lasted two years and led her to tour Italy with great satisfaction. The theater won her over so much that she was also cast in another project “Titanic – Il musical“. However, the Sicilian also participates in various religious events, performing live in Krakow on the occasion of World Youth Day 2016. Then Scuccia dedicates herself again to music by releasing a second album entitled “Felice”.

dancing with the Stars

In 2019 Milly Carlucci wants her in the cast of dancing with the Stars. Sister Cristina accepts and returns to TV as a protagonist. Dancing for her who wears sacred clothes is, however, complex. The nun cannot be alone with her dancer Stefano Oradei, and for the first time in the history of the programme, the contestant performs with three teachers (in addition to Oradei, the two dancers Jessica De Bona and Giulia Antonelli). Despite the commitment, Sister Cristina is eliminated in the eighth episode. Before the end of 2019, the Sicilian renews the perpetual vows and the public sees her for the last time on TV with Enrico Papi on the TV8 game show Name That Tune – Guess the song. Then, thanks to the pandemic, Cristina disappears from the public scene.

The return to Verissimo

November 2022. Nothing has been known about Sister Cristina for almost two years, but her guest is announced in very true on Canale 5. When the Sicilian enters the studio dressed in a red suit without the sacred clothes and the veil, the news it is clear to everyone. “ I chose to follow my heart “, she reveals to Silvia Toffanin, revealing that she has definitively given up her vows after a sabbatical year and confessing that she has moved to Spainwhere she is a waitress. Her dream is to be a singer and it was her music that prompted her to leave the convent. After the first hosted Cristina Scuccia returns to very true twice more, first to announce the release of her new single, then to talk about participating in theIsland of the famous.

The landing in Honduras

In April 2023 Cristina Scuccia announces that she is an official competitor of Ilary Blasi’s reality show. She says she is ready to test herself in Honduras but not ready to show herself in bikini in front of the cameras. He speaks of love only as a topic to be addressed later and still far from his new life more projected on his rebirth. On the island, however, after a month of survival, Cristina lets the veils fall: she reveals that she had met a person in Spain before entering the reality show and that she in love. She even talks about motherhood, while rumors of her alleged homosexuality and possible coming out in Honduras are becoming more and more insistent on the web. However, the transformation accomplished in these nine years seems not to have been completely completed yet and many suspect that other revelations could soon come from herself.