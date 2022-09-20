Home World FBI investigates “GTA6” leaker hacking Rockstar and Uber incident – Game – cnBeta.COM
FBI investigates "GTA6" leaker hacking Rockstar and Uber incident – Game – cnBeta.COM

FBI investigates “GTA6” leaker hacking Rockstar and Uber incident – Game – cnBeta.COM

Before the “GTA6” leak incident caused a sensation around the world, a hacker invaded the Rockstar server to obtain the internal information of “GTA6”, and leaked the video and source code on the Internet, which had a great impact on Rockstar and lowered the morale of the development team. . The hacker had also hacked into the account of Uber (Uber provides a taxi-like transportation service), and recently Uber officially announced that it cooperated with the FBI to investigate the incident.

Uber officials said that the personal device of one of Uber’s external contractors was infected with a virus, which led to the disclosure of passwords. After the hacker obtained the password, he tried to log in to the account of the contractor, but was unsuccessful because of the need for two-step verification. But the hackers kept trying, and finally the contractor accidentally clicked the agreement, which led to the successful hacking and ultimately caused heavy losses to Uber.

Uber officials believe that the intrusion was the work of the hacker group “Lapsus$”, which has hacked companies such as Microsoft, Ubisoft, Samsung, and Nvidia. Uber is working closely with the FBI as they continue to investigate the matter. Media reports say the group’s leader is a 16-year-old man who lives in Oxford, England and has been arrested for similar crimes before.

It is reported that the “GTA6” leak was also caused by the same hacker, and the intrusion method was similar to the above-mentioned Uber case. Rockstar officially responded to the matter, saying that it would not affect game development, and promised that “GTA6” will definitely exceed players’ expectations.

