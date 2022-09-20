“Cloud Expo” shows the whole picture of the exhibition through all media, and accurately matches transactions; “Black Technology” focuses on agriculture, and integrates innovation to help rural revitalization; It is held in the same place as the SCO Agricultural Expo at the same time, and the “international model” is becoming more and more abundant. …On the afternoon of the 19th, the 29th China Yangling Agricultural High-tech Achievement Expo (hereinafter referred to as the Agricultural High-tech Fair) ended in Yangling, Shaanxi.

Nonggaohui at your fingertips

Affected by the epidemic, many exhibitors and spectators who want to participate in this year’s agricultural high-level meeting cannot rush to Yangling, and exhibiting through “walking in the cloud” has become their new choice.

The VR virtual exhibition hall on the cloud of the Nonggaohui. (Provided by the organizer)

“Through identity authentication, people can use the new identity of ‘virtual person’ to visit various online exhibition halls together with the mascot of the Agricultural High Association ‘Mai Bao’.” Yangling Agricultural High-tech Industry Demonstration Zone (hereinafter referred to as Yangling Demonstration Zone) Exhibition Chen Qihui, deputy director of the bureau, introduced that the functions of the “Cloud Exhibition” of this year’s agricultural high-tech conference are more abundant than previous online exhibitions. In addition to online visits, you can also purchase agricultural high-tech exhibitions online, consult experts on related issues, and even trade agricultural high-tech patent achievements. .

Data show that on the first day of the opening of the Agricultural High School, the number of online participants reached 1.438 million, and the number of online participants during the same period was as high as 386,000. A total of 196 companies have settled in this “cloud transaction” platform, and the number of achievements and patents exhibited online is as high as 2,570. At the same time, 99 experts in the field of agriculture answered questions online.

“After the agricultural high-level meeting is closed, the cloud display and transaction services will continue to be provided throughout the year.” said Shi Gaoling, deputy secretary of the Party Working Committee and executive deputy director of the Management Committee of the Yangling Demonstration Zone.

Internet of Everything, Integrated Innovation

The 36 greenhouses covering an area of ​​200 acres in Yangling Qingpi Sheyuan Dragon Fruit Cooperative are one of the field exhibition areas of this year’s Agricultural High Association. In the past few days, 26 different varieties of dragon fruit are in different growth periods in the shed. The fill lights, sensors, drip irrigation equipment in the shed, and an orange mini-control box that centrally controls these equipment have made an endless stream of The audience was amazed.

On September 16, the dragon fruit and banana trees in the Qingpi her garden. (Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zou Jingyi)

According to Guo Juanru, the head of the cooperative, at the beginning of this year, Qingpi Sheyuan began to use the “Shed Shopkeeper” products provided by the Shed Shopkeeper Company. The device is a device that solves the intelligent automatic control of the greenhouse environment based on the Internet of Things and big data algorithms. “The production of pitaya has increased by more than 10% compared with the same period last year. We have driven more than 200 farmers in Tiandong Village, Rugu Town to plant pitaya. The annual net profit of each greenhouse is at least 60,000 yuan.” Guo Juanru said.

“Super Code Digital Sannong Operating System” is an exhibit of Zhejiang Oracle Super Code Technology Co., Ltd. at this agricultural high-level meeting. “The system can not only reflect the natural environment and weather conditions in rural areas, the farmland area and industrial area of ​​farmers, but also connect with the original data platform in the village through information technology to effectively improve the ability and level of rural governance.” The company’s figures Xu Panfeng, a staff member of the Sannong Business Department, said.

Facilitate international agricultural cooperation

This year, the SCO Agricultural Expo was held in Yangling at the same time as the Yangling Agricultural Summit. A total of 75 exhibitors from 18 countries and regions participated in the SCO Agricultural Expo. Despite the impact of the new crown pneumonia epidemic, the booth here is still “hard to find”.

On September 15, visitors learned about special fruits at the Tajikistan exhibition area. (Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zou Jingyi)

“Affected by the epidemic, we only brought some special products such as finger grapes and red apples this time. I hope that when we come to Yangling next time, we can bring more agricultural products. Our country’s nuts, figs, lemons, watermelons and cantaloupes taste very good. ” said Li Ke, secretary of the Tajikistan embassy in China.

In 2019, my country established the SCO Agricultural Technology Exchange and Training Demonstration Base in Yangling. According to Ma Jing, executive deputy director of the base’s work office, so far, the base has built more than ten agricultural science and technology demonstration parks or industrial parks overseas, and has trained more than 27,000 students from SCO member states online and offline.

“We will continue to focus on the four key tasks of base exchange and training, demonstration, trade and industrial cooperation, and help international agricultural cooperation to go further and further.” Ma Jing said.

Reporters: Yao Youming, Zu Shiqi, Zou Jingyi