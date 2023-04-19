FEDERAUTO / Artusi: ‘growing market due to previous orders’ – Transporters

«We need to be very cautious in evaluating the latest market data for commercial vehicles and especially those relating to heavy vehicles. The increases recorded by the statistical surveys are largely due to the deliveries of vehicles booked even before the current logistical crisis, of the chips and components that have delayed – and continue to delay – the sales operations”.

This is what Massimo Artusi (in the photo) – Vice President of Federauto with Trucks & Van delegation – firmly maintains, commenting on the statistical surveys on the registrations of industrial vehicles in recent months.

Artusi, in continuing his analysis, underlines some fundamental points of the matter: «Orders, in reality, continue to be not in line with expectations, not only due to the materials crisis which is still conditioning the market, but also due to a series of other causes related to the current economic phase that affect the operating costs of companies: from the increase in the price of fuel to that of the costs to support the hiring of new drivers, from the increase in interest rates, from a inflation that is struggling to slow down, to a general uncertainty that does not help road haulage companies to plan, aggravated by the end of investment tax credits. In this context, it is certainly positive that the decree has finally been signed which allocates 25 million to encourage the purchase of ecological and technologically advanced vehicles, even if mainly linked to scrapping that is increasingly difficult to use due to the substantial lack of vehicles to be scrapped . However, these are funds allocated last year, so it can only be hoped that the 280 million (80 in 2022, 200 of the Budget law for 2023) intended for road haulage companies will finally be disbursed with greater promptness precisely to allow them to mitigate the effects of the jump in fuel costs, in addition to the additional 25 million planned for 2023 for the renewal of the fleet. In the meantime, it is better to read the market data for what it is: the effect of a delay that is recovering very slowly».