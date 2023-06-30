Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and Spider: for the track, but not only

BREATHTAKING SHAPES – Just look at the new ones Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale e Spider to understand how much they are inspired by the world of competitions. And indeed to obtain even more extreme performance from a real supercar like the Ferrari SF90 the technicians had to work with reverse engineering, starting from the racing cars of the customer championships and from the special series approved only for exclusive events organized by the Maranello company on the track, the FXX-K Evo and the other XX models (FXX-K, 599XX Evo, 599XX, FXX and FXX Evo) and drawing heavily on the technologies developed over years of experience. From here, the double X in the name of this breathtaking coupe and spider. These are special series, which are suitable for use on the circuit, but are also approved for the road.

ALREADY SOLD OUT – Of the new one Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale they will only be produced 799 specimens, all of which have already been sold to wealthy collectors in the four corners of the world. The price for the Italian market is 770.000 euro, optional excluded of course. They will be even more exclusive Ferrari SF90 XX Spider: 599 units, at 850,000 euros. The first deliveries of the coupe are expected for the mid 2024, while the uncovered versions will arrive in the final part of the same year. A wait not so long as to discourage customers, so much so that they have already ordered all the available specimens.

MORE POWER, NOT ONLY IN THE V8 – Compared to the “standard” versions le Ferrari SF 90 XX Stradale e SF90 XX Spider they gain 30 horses, getting to 1030 CV. It seems like a small difference, but we’re talking about already extreme values ​​for a supercar. Of these, 17 horses were earned in the 4.0 V8 (which therefore reaches 797 HP, with a specific power of no less than 200 HP/litre), by modifying the pistons and the lining of the intake and exhaust ducts. Other interventions concern the water and oil cooling circuits, more efficient by 6% and also with effects on the performance of the electric engines (the new arrangement of the radiators varies the distribution of the air flows under the car): the latter develop a combined power of 233 HP, 13 more than before.

MORE GROUND EFFECT – The study of aerodynamics has been pushed to the limit. To the flashy rear wing in carbon, which is fixed and recalls both racing cars and the Ferrari F40 and F50, is combined with the same shut-off gurney patented for the standard SF90, which, depending on the conditions, diverts the air towards the rear, increasing the aerodynamic load (530 kg is reached at 250 km/h, against the 390 kg of the SF90 Stradale Assetto Fiorano) or smoothness at speed. To accommodate the eye-catching aileron, the tail of the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and of SF90 XX Spider it has been lengthened by about fifteen centimetres. Important changes they also concern the aerodynamics of the underbody of the car, which in the front part has been lowered by 14 mm, arriving in some conditions of extreme use to touch the asphalt (so much so that rapid replacement is foreseen in case it wears out) . The bodywork has been lowered by 4mm at the front and 10mm at the rear, but the feeling of a car pressed to the ground is emphasized by the design, particularly at the rear of the car, thanks in part to the slim LED that spans the entire width of the car.

STYLE AND FUNCTIONALITY – The interventions on the aerodynamics have allowed to obtain also original style solutionssuch as the two ducts in the front bonnet (they are called S-duct and derive from the experience in Formula 1), which suck in the air from under the bonnet, increasing theground effect, and deflect it over the windshield to the rear of the car. This prevents these flows, heated by the radiators below, from reaching the V8, which instead needs to “inhale” fresh air: the intakes are on the side, one per bank, as in the “standard” model. Among the particularities, the color available for these ducts: for example, looking at the photos in the gallery, in the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale ice white have been chosen in orange while in the red they are in visible carbon, and in the SF90 XX Spider blue dino are yellow. Obviously these are choices that customers have been able to customize in the order, together with the various optionals available. Including electronically controlled shock absorbers.

ACTIVE OR PASSIVE? – As standard these two new models adopt passive shock absorbers (as already happens in the Assetto Fiorano version), with an even more extreme calibration to make the car even flatter when cornering: body roll, already minimal, has been reduced by another 9%. Alternatively, the magnetorheological ones, which vary stiffness based on driving methods and the driver’s choices. Obviously the setups are specific to the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale and for the SF90 XX Spider. Among the options, available with both types of suspension, there is also the front lift, to approach the garage ramp with less fear.

AND WITH THE EXTRABOOST… – Among the particularities of the new ones Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale e SF90 XX Spider there’s also the surplus of electrical power available when accelerating hard out of corners. It activates in the Qualifying driving mode, the most extreme, and sees a special Extra Boost item in the digital dashboard which lets you understand how many boosts, of a couple of seconds each, are still available based on the battery charge status of the hybrid system plug-in: as in the standard models, it also recharges when braking, as well as from the socket. The Cavallino house has not yet declared the lap time on the Fiorano circuit, where it has unveiled these two new models to customers (who had shown their intention to buy them, even before seeing them) and to the international press. We will know in the coming months. In the meantime, we can anticipate a declared “0-100” by 2.3 seconds (two tenths less than the standard models), while according to the manufacturer, 200 km/h is reached in 6.5 seconds (instead of 6.7 ). On the other hand, the performance in zero-emission driving does not change: up to 25 km of autonomy and a maximum speed of 130 km/h (using all three engines, on the other hand, we are talking about 320 km/h).

SUPERBRAKE – The preliminary data regarding braking is even more impressive: the Maranello company speaks of 29.2 meters to stop the car Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale from 100 km/h and 108.1 meters from 200 km/h. In addition to being on the straight, deceleration is also more effective when entering corners. Merit, as well as the powerful carbon ceramic brakes (standard, as for the other Ferrari models) also of the new electronics developed with Bosch: the Abs Evo uses sensors of the latest generation which analyze all the movements of the car and the adherence of each tyre, thus applying the maximum braking force at the limit of wheel lock. As for the tyres, however, there are no differences compared to the standard models: Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires of 255/35 R 20 at the front and 315/30 R 20 at the rear are used.

LESS WEIGHT – The containment of masses also contributes to favoring performance, braking included. Despite the Ferrari SF90 XX Stradale is 14 cm longer than the “standard” model (in the case of the SF90 XX Spider the difference is 15cm), the weight was reduced by 10 kg: the manufacturer declares 1560 kg dry for the coupé and 1660 for the open version. No detail has been overlooked to achieve this result: the door panels, with an exclusive design, are in carbon fibre, as are the shells of the seats (the upholstery is in Alcantara). These weigh just 5 kg each, half that of the lightest ones made so far. Another 3.5 kg were saved in the twin-turbo eight-cylinder.

