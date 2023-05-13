Home » Fiorentina-Udinese | English: “Important race. We play a lot”
The Viola coach spoke on the eve of the Serie A match against Sottil’s side: eighth place up for grabs

On the eve of the Fiorentina-Udinese match, Vincenzo Italian spoke to the Viola’s official website, where he tackled various issues regarding tomorrow afternoon’s match.

It’s a difficult team to face, it’s in a good moment, very strong physically and with players who are expressing themselves well, so it’s a difficult game like all games in which, like them, we play a lot. We have to play with our heads.”

How important is the group at this moment of the season?

Every game is an exam to show off, to try to find solutions, for those who have to put in minutes or find continuity. We still have many races, we have the second leg of the Conference in which we still have many chances to get through the round".

