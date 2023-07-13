Title: Fire Breaks Out at Radio Cadena Agramonte Station in Camagüey, Cuba

Camagüey, Cuba – A serious fire broke out on the afternoon of July 12 inside the Radio Cadena Agramonte station, located in the capital city of Camagüey. Numerous media outlets, including the affected station, confirmed the incident.

According to a statement issued by the radio station on its Facebook profile, the fire was quickly controlled and classified as “of medium proportions.” The complexity of the situation stemmed from the fire originating in a difficult-to-access, narrow space with a high concentration of smoke.

Lieutenant Colonel Odelis González Domínguez, Acting Chief of the Fire Department, reported that the fire had no means of propagation and fifty individuals participated in its extinction. This included five firefighters, ten personnel from various sectors of the economy, as well as ambulances from the Integrated System of Medical Emergencies and the Ministry of the Interior of the province.

Reiser Agüero, an experienced technician at Cadena Agramonte, who aided in the evacuation of resources, revealed that the damage primarily affected technological and material resources. Remarkably, none of the seven studios managed by the radio station suffered direct damage.

Officials from state media assured the public that the transmission of the Cadena Agramonte signal would continue via the frequencies of Radio Camagüey. They also confirmed that there were no injured workers or damages in the studio areas. However, some individuals inhaled smoke and received medical attention from specialists and ambulance workers.

Regarding the cause of the fire, independent journalist José Luis Tan Estrada stated that multiple sources suggest a potential short circuit within the facility as the possible trigger.

Despite the setbacks, Cadena Agramonte remains resilient, focusing on restoring its technological capabilities and continuing to deliver vital news and entertainment to the community.