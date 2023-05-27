Home » Fire in Fidenza, devastated warehouse of a plastic material company. PHOTO
Fire in Fidenza, devastated warehouse of a plastic material company. PHOTO

The fire broke out around 1.30pm. The flames caused the collapse of the warehouse of the Monteplast company, which produces and markets plastic material. There would be no injuries. Arpae’s environmental assessments are underway. Ordinance for the next 24 hours: among other things, we invite you to move only for essential movements, not to approach the area, to keep the windows closed, not to play sports outdoors. Furthermore, bars, shops and restaurants are invited to work only indoors


With an ordinance, the Municipality has asked for maximum attention for the next 24 hours in an area of ​​1.5 kilometers: we invite you to move only for essential movements, not to go near the area, to keep the windows closed, not to play sports outdoors. In addition, bars, shops and restaurants are only encouraged to work indoors

