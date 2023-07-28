Fires in Greece: large explosions in the military base of Nea Anchialos. F-16 aircraft forced out of area

Because of a fire which developed into Greecein the area surrounding the area of Nea Anchialosin Thessalyone of the major deposits Of armaments of the country is gone completely destroyed causing repeated explosions. It is one of the most strategic Greek deposits, which exploded yesterday afternoon due to the high temperatures generated by the flames that surrounded the area. The news was given by media, who reported that the entire city has been evacuated. According to Bbc also, the F-16 aircraft present in the military base were forced to abandon l’area to reach other airports and avoid being engulfed in flames.

The Greek newspaper Kathimerini he reported that the warehouse contained armaments of high strategic and economic value. Such as for example the F-16 Block30 of Thunder 303 Squadron and the F-16 Block 50 of the Arrow 341 Squadron and of the Perseus 347 Squadron. In the event of an emergency, the weapons depot provides for a plan to secure the area which evidently had leaks, and the consequent abandonment of the planes which receive a complete load and take off. The warehouse was built according to the standard from the Natowith an external part equipped with protective embankments in case of attack and an underground part protected from external events.

Military sources they said it will take a long time to determine the true extent of the damage, while the area will remain cordoned off in a large radius around the weapons cache. There are already special sections on site that will have to scour the area and remove the explosive material. In fact, it is not excluded that missiles and ammunition have been dispersed over long distances and remain active. Although the main concern of the Greek government now is to fully contain the fire and estimate the loss of armaments, efforts are being made to attribute the responsibility for the warehouse explosion. Some media talk about in action by the firefighters who have underrated the seriousness of the situation, since the fire had been raging in the area since the previous day. It is stressed, however, that this is not the first time a fire has approached an arms cache, but in this particular case, none of the safety protocols appear to have worked. The minister Nikos Dendias asked the Chief of Staff to conduct aadministrative inquiry urgent for individuate the responsibility.

Greek TV Ert reported that the city of Nea Anchialos is currently a “ghost city“. Residents have had to leave the area and the city has suffered extensive damage even though it is located several kilometers from the exploded military base.

Previous Article

Completed the coup in Niger, General Tchiani proclaims himself leader of the country on live TV. Paris: “We do not recognize the putschists”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

