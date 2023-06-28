Fiston Mayele: the Predator of Mbuji-Mayi – Fofoot

Badly embarked, the DR Congo sleeps peacefully from now on, its destiny under its pillow. By going to win in Gabon (0-2), she got considerably closer to Côte d’Ivoire. Thank you Fiston Mayele for the work…

Gabon 🆚 DR Congo | Highlights – #TotalEnergiesAFCONQ2023 – MD5 Group I CAF TV

Forever Young

« Yes we CAN », can now chant the Congolese people. Facing Aubameyang’s teammates, back in selection, Aaron Tshibola opened the scoring in the 34th minute and Fiston closed it in the 83rd, entering nine minutes earlier in place of Yoane Wissa.

FISTON MAYELE’S TOP 10 GOALS/MIRACLES AND WONDERSHIP OF KING MAYELE. – YANGA TV

On the left of the attack Leopards, the Gabonese defense caught in its own offside trap: a long ball from Meschack into space as he likes them. Start, recovery, returning to the surface, dreadlocks in the wind, a stepover, he fixes his vis-à-vis before eliminating him…

A curling shot at the far post is expected, but his right foot, the Young Africans centre-forward finally closes it, and lodges the ball in the opposite corner of the Panthers. Caught on the wrong foot, the guardian of the Brazilians is beaten. The bench of the DRC exults, enters the field to celebrate its savior: the Predator of Mbuji-Mayi.

Predator Fiston Mayele slaughtered people🔥🙌🏽 – Yanga TV

A treasure like Mputu

Cédric Bakambu excluded in Mauritania, the DR Congo advanced into enemy territory without its top scorer. A lack largely filled by Mr. Fiston Kalala Mayele, who knew how to make people forget the Olympiakos player, giving more credits consequently, to local African football.

HIGHLIGHTS | Young Africans 🆚 USM Alger | Finals 1st Leg | 22/23 #TotalEnergiesCAFCC – CAFTV

“Away football is about statistics. Here in Tanzania, in a season and a half, I’ve scored fifty goals in all competitions. So I can say that I have found a championship which is serious, a team which is serious, with fantastic, incredible supporters. It really motivated me.” recognizes FKM.

Gabon vs DR Congo: the interview with Fiston Mayele. – FECOFA DRC Official

Author of a double Cup – Championship, the former element of AS Vita Club, concluded a season in all respects accomplished. 29 years, named MVP of the Tanzanian Premier Leaguethe top scorer and finalist of the 2023 Confederation Cup, at Trésor Mputu, is proof by 9 that an African can succeed on his continent. Yet another signal that Congo Kinshasa, customary of stories of this caliber, sends to its fellows. Africa has incredible talent…

