Women’s World Cup: Marta is in Brazil, her sixth World Cup – Football

(ANSA-AFP) – ROME, JUNE 28 – Sixth world championship, never anyone like her. The Brazilian striker Marta, 37-year-old Seleçao legend, is on the list of Brazil that will play the Women’s World Cup, scheduled in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, for the sixth and probably last World Cup of her career.

Considered by the Brazilians to be the best player of all time, the number 10 currently under contract with the American team Orlando Pride has returned from a serious right knee injury, which kept her sidelined for almost a month. “You will definitely be my last World Cup,” said the striker, who can therefore still improve on his record for goals in the finals, which currently stands at 17 (one more than the male record holder Miroslav Klose).

“It is logical that I am no longer the Marta I was 20 years ago, but physically I am very well and mentally even better,” she said when her call-up was announced. (ANSA-AFP).

]]>

