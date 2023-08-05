fk forward action buying chairs | Sports

Football club Naprijed launched a campaign that will last until October 5.

Source: MONDO/Goran Arbutina

Football club Naprijed, which is expected to start competing in the Second League of Republika Srpska Zapad soon, has launched a campaign to collect funds for the purchase of chairs, which will be installed in the club’s stadium in the coming period.

As pointed out by the club, the goal is to collect funds for 300 new chairs, which, after the end of the campaign, will decorate the stadium in the settlement of Obilićevo. The price of one chair with a backrest is 25 KM and that is the minimum monetary contribution for a donation, and the club points out that it is possible to donate funds for a larger number of chairs.

The fund-raising campaign will last from this Saturday, August 5, until October 5, and all funds paid will be publicly announced on the club’s social networks with the aim of complete transparency, with the name and surname of each donor.

Source: MONDO/Goran Arbutina

If one of the donors wishes to remain anonymous, the club will not publish the name and surname of that donor at his request.

Payments and donations can be made in several ways:

– in person at the secretary Aleksandar Ljubičić (tel: 065 591 999) in the club premises;

– to the giro account of the club 555090055524810 (Nova banka ad Banja Luka), with the note “Your club, your chair, your tribune”;

– from abroad, as follows:

Field 56A (INTERMEDIARY)

SWIFT: RZBAATWWXXX

Raiffeisen Central Bank Austria

Field 57A (Account with inst.)

Nova Banka AD Banja Luka

SWIFT:NOBIBA22

Field 59 (Beneficiary)

BA3955500000055524952

FK NAPRIJED 1951 BANJA LUKA

GAVRIL PRINCIPA NUMBER 27

BANJA LUKA

