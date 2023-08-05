Home » WTCS participants complain of diarrhea after competition
At least 57 participants have complained of malaise and diarrhea after competing in the World Triathlon Championship Series in Sunderland, UK. According to a report in the Guardian newspaper, the health authorities confirmed this at the weekend. A total of around 2000 people started over the various distances on the last weekend in July.

A possible cause is considered to be seawater polluted by sewage discharges. The British health authority wants to examine samples from sick participants to find out the exact cause. The British Triathlon Association said its water samples had not revealed any abnormalities.

In doing so, he contradicted the results of an environmental agency and announced that their samples had been taken outside the stretch of coast in question and were only published after the competition. The local water supplier also denied any abnormalities. There has been a longstanding dispute between environmentalists and the authorities over wastewater discharges in the north-east region of England.

The German triathlete Annika Koch finished third last Saturday over 750 meters swimming, 20 kilometers cycling and 5 kilometers running.

