The centre-forward question is decidedly age-old in Italy and in recent times the situation has become even more critical. “There are serious problems, there isn’t one who plays as a starter“said Roberto Mancini, who also lost Ciro Immobile, the player who had been the man of reference in that role in recent years. The blue coach therefore felt the need to look around more than usual and decided to bet on a new name, indeed brand new considering that – until a few days ago – he was a perfect stranger: it is Mateo Retegui, who will make his debut in the blue shirt as a starter in the match against England valid as the first day of Group C qualifying for the Euro 2024. But who is Mateo Retegui?

Mancini: “Retegui reminds me of the first Batistuta”

Born in San Fernando (province of Buenos Aires) on April 29, 1999play in Tigre but it is owned by Boca Juniors. He arrived in the Gialloblù club in 2016, after having played in the youth academy in River Plate. Before Tigre, he also played on loan for Estudiantes and Talleres. Physically strong striker (186 centimeters tall by 80 kg) and very skilled in aerial play, he scored 6 goals in 7 matches in this first glimpse of the Argentine Superliga. Last season, however, he signed 23 goals in 42 overall appearances. He is the son of Carlos “El Chapa” Retegui, field hockey coach capable of winning the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. He is nicknamed ‘Chapito’. Mancini expressed himself about him in these terms: “He is a classic centre-forward, I see that many compare him to Denis. I remember when Batistuta arrived in Italy, he remembers it… Clearly he is a young boy and he needs time and to grow up. But I think it won’t take long to settle in“.

Vialli and Mancini fraternal friends: their embrace at Wembley moved Italy

