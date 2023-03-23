Mancini: “Retegui reminds me of the first Batistuta”
Born in San Fernando (province of Buenos Aires) on April 29, 1999play in Tigre but it is owned by Boca Juniors. He arrived in the Gialloblù club in 2016, after having played in the youth academy in River Plate. Before Tigre, he also played on loan for Estudiantes and Talleres. Physically strong striker (186 centimeters tall by 80 kg) and very skilled in aerial play, he scored 6 goals in 7 matches in this first glimpse of the Argentine Superliga. Last season, however, he signed 23 goals in 42 overall appearances. He is the son of Carlos “El Chapa” Retegui, field hockey coach capable of winning the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in 2016. He is nicknamed ‘Chapito’. Mancini expressed himself about him in these terms: “He is a classic centre-forward, I see that many compare him to Denis. I remember when Batistuta arrived in Italy, he remembers it… Clearly he is a young boy and he needs time and to grow up. But I think it won’t take long to settle in“.
