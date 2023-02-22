Partizan announced the postponement of the biggest match of Serbian football.

Football club Partizan announced again the date of the “eternal derby” with Crvena Zvezda, this time with a statement signed by the general manager of the club, Miloš Vazura.

The “Eternal Derby” was originally scheduled for March 2, after which Crvena Zvezda announced that they will sell tickets for that game, but scheduled for March 1. FK Partizan also announced soon, and now they have complained again.

The announcement addressed to the Union of Super League and First League Clubs of Serbia is transmitted in its entirety.

“Football club Partizan is contacting you once again regarding the date of the match of the 24th round of the Mozzart Bet Super League of Serbia between FK Crvena Zvezda and FK Partizan, which was agreed upon by the consent of all participating parties for Thursday, March 2, starting at 6:00 p.m.

As you already know from the letter dated February 17, 2023, the Partizan football club learned from the media that FK Crvena Zvezda subsequently, on its own initiative, scheduled the match for Wednesday, March 1, starting at 7:00 p.m., contrary to your decision. from February 14, as the body that is the only one competent to determine the dates of the matches of the Super League of Serbia.

Hereby, FK Partizan once again expresses its disagreement with the arbitrarily moving the date of the mentioned match by another club to any other date until the one officially determined and announced by the Union of Football Clubs of the Super League and the First League of Serbia on February 14.

Games with determining the date of the celebration of Serbian football at a time when FK Partizan is the only representative of Serbian football in European competitions and as such is fighting for the best possible status of all Serbian clubs that will participate in UEFA competitions in the 2024/25 season are solely to the detriment of Serbian football .

We believe that the subsequent change of the published date of the mentioned match, which was agreed upon by all actors, and what beliefs we have from the Community, is impossible and contrary to the regulations, and to put it mildly, harmful to the seriousness and regularity of the Mozzart bet Superliga competition, which is what all of us participants strive for . A possible postponement of the mentioned match of the 24th round from the already fixed date of March 1st would cause further postponements of the dates of the matches of the following rounds, which FK Partizan does not and cannot agree with.it is stated in the statement signed by Miloš Vazura, general manager of FC Partizan.