Florida Gov. DeSantis to Talk to Musk on Twitter, Kickoff 2024 Presidential Campaign – WSJ

Musk said he would interview Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, on Twitter on Wednesday, promising “big news.”

Updated May 24, 2023 08:35 CST

DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential bid during a conversation with the Tesla (TSLA ) CEO on Wednesday night, according to people familiar with the matter.

The conversation with Musk will be part of a multi-day campaign for the Republican, who is expected to file paperwork with the U.S. Federal Election Commission on Wednesday to formally launch his campaign.

The event will take place on Twitter at 6 p.m. ET, the people said.

The event will take place at Twitter Spaces at 6 p.m. ET, the people said. NBC News earlier reported that the talk would be held at Twitter Spaces.

In an online address from The Wall Street Journal’s CEO Council Summit in London, Musk said he did not intend to endorse any particular candidate but wanted to use Twitter as a public Civic Square.

The billionaire also said he favors “someone who is more normal” in the White House.

Musk highlighted the difficulty of running Tesla, SpaceX and Twitter at the same time. “It requires frequent mode switching,” he said. He said he usually organizes most of his schedule himself.

Musk said he already has a succession plan in place for the businesses he manages, but the company’s board of directors would not necessarily follow his advice.

