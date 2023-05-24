Florida Gov. DeSantis to Talk to Musk on Twitter, Kickoff 2024 Presidential Campaign – WSJ

Elon Musk said he would interview Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, on Twitter on Wednesday, promising “big news.”

DeSantis will announce his 2024 presidential bid during a conversation with the Tesla (TSLA ) CEO on Wednesday night, according to people familiar with the matter.

The conversation with Musk will be part of a multi-day campaign for the Republican, who is expected to file paperwork with the U.S. Federal Election Commission on Wednesday to formally launch his campaign.

The event will take place on Twitter at 6 p.m. ET, the people said.