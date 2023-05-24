Answering the same questions together promotes the deepening and practical education of the theme (learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and making new achievements)_Guangming.com

Central Fifth Steering Group——

Answer the same questions together to promote the theme education to go deep and solid (learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and making new achievements)

Our reporter Li Linwei

Since the launch of theme education, the Party Central Committee has dispatched a steering group to supervise and guide the development of theme education. The central steering groups effectively unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee, and promote thematic education to achieve tangible results with a high sense of political responsibility and a pragmatic style.

The Fifth Steering Group of the Central Committee thoroughly studied and understood the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches on thematic education, firmly grasped the correct direction of supervision and guidance work, highlighted key points, strictly supervised and guided, answered the same questions together, and promoted them together to effectively promote Thematic education in Shanghai and Zhejiang Province has been carried out in depth.

In-depth study and understanding of the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech, and firmly grasp the correct direction of supervision and guidance

After the training meeting of the theme education central guidance group was held, the fifth guidance group closely followed the general requirements and goals and tasks of theme education, quickly formulated a guidance work plan, and proposed that the supervision and guidance work “the most fundamental thing is to give general secretary Xi Jinping important speeches and important instructions Spiritual comprehensive and systematic study, good integration and comprehension, and a deep grasp of the core essence, spiritual essence, and practical requirements”, and earnestly guide Shanghai and Zhejiang to do a good job in launching deployment, theoretical study, investigation and research, promoting development, reviewing and rectifying, and establishing rules and regulations Waiting for work.

Review the feedback from the Fifth Steering Group on the theme education implementation plans in Shanghai and Zhejiang: For Shanghai, it is suggested that “the Municipal Party Committee may set up 24 touring guidance groups for the categories of politics and law, education and health, science and technology, economic informatization, finance, and construction. The characteristics of units in different fields such as transportation, state-owned assets and state-owned enterprises should be clarified in the plan”; for Zhejiang, it is proposed to “specify the member units of the leading group and specify the leading unit”… From strengthening theoretical study to in-depth investigation Research and promote high-quality development, and then to organizational leadership, etc., the steering group will give feedback and make suggestions one by one.

Before the mobilization meeting, read the speech script; listen to the report of the theme education leading group of the two places, and put forward specific opinions on the two places; guide the two places to establish the theme education leadership organization and office, and set up a tour steering group… The fifth steering group quickly Take action, take the initiative to connect, strengthen guidance, guide the two places to do a good job in the deployment of theme education at the first time, and promote the theme education in the two places to achieve a high-quality start and a high-standard start.

Under the guidance of the steering group, the two regions and above took the lead and led at various levels to promote the solid development of theme education. The Standing Committee of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee formulates the theme education work arrangement, and on this basis, refines the work plan for the reading class of the Municipal Party Committee Standing Committee; prints and distributes the work schedule for the first batch of participating units of the theme education, clarifying the main tasks, work requirements, and implementation measures. On the basis of the theme education implementation plan, Zhejiang specially formulated the implementation plan of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee; the Provincial Party Committee successively held meetings of the Standing Committee and study sessions of the theoretical learning center group to study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important speeches and conduct in-depth discussions.

The fifth steering group set up a temporary party branch, and the group leader served as the temporary party branch secretary, went to Zhejiang Pujiang County, Shanghai Hongqiao Street, etc. to conduct research and study, and used the learning results of the branch to promote the guidance work; formulate and implement the work system of the steering group, and clarify the responsibilities Division of labor, work discipline, and establish a good image of the Central Steering Group.

Combined with the actual situation of the region, strict supervision and practical guidance, guidance and guidance, guidance and promotion of theoretical learning into the mind and heart

General Secretary Xi Jinping made a series of important speeches and important instructions to Shanghai and Zhejiang. The Fifth Steering Group urges and guides the two places to firmly grasp the theme of Xi Jinping’s thought on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, closely integrates the realities of the two places, and comprehensively and systematically deepens theoretical study.

On May 12, party members from multiple party branches of various units in Shanghai came to the First Memorial Hall of the Communist Party of China to participate in the “Initial Lecture” held that day. Teachers from the Party School of the Shanghai Municipal Party Committee gave special party lectures around the study of “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works”. “Listening to party lectures at the First Memorial Hall of the Communist Party of China and reviewing the oath of joining the party, we can more vividly feel the truth power and practical power of the party’s innovative theory.” A party member at the event site said.

Based on the actual situation, Shanghai has taken the “Compilation of Important Instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on Shanghai’s Work since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China” and “Excerpts of Xi Jinping’s Discussion on Urban Work” as compulsory reading materials to promote party members and cadres to better understand the development characteristics and special missions of Shanghai’s megacity . Publish the city’s “Map of Recommended Spots for Theme Education and Learning”, give full play to the role of the First, Second, and Fourth Memorial Halls of the Communist Party of China, link more than 600 red ruins in the city, hold regular monthly “Initial Lectures” activities, and organize party members to listen online and offline Party class, learning theories, understanding the original heart.

The Fifth Steering Group went deep into Jinhua, Pujiang and other places in Zhejiang to guide and help summarize the experience of the “Ten Thousand Project” and “Pujiang Experience”, promote the in-depth application and practice of Zhejiang in thematic education, and continuously magnify the value of the times.

“How to make the relocated residents adapt and integrate into the new life” “How to let everyone move down the mountains and retain their nostalgia”… Chenghe Community, Chengzhao Township, Lishui City, Zhejiang Province is the largest relocation site in Jingning She Autonomous County. Party members and cadres from the Department of Agriculture and Rural Affairs of Zhejiang Province came here to carry out relevant activities, and together with local party members and cadres, they discussed enthusiastically the new issues facing the community and explored ideas for solving problems.

Zhejiang organizes party members and cadres to study and study bibliographies such as “Doing at the Forefront” and “Zhijiang New Language”, and comprehensively carries out the “Tracing and Tracing Thoughts to Promote Practice” activities, and coordinates the construction of a number of teaching in Jiaxing Nanhu, Anji Yucun, etc. Practice base, and strive to build a “one map, one library, one book” achievement system.

Grasp the law of work, innovate methods and methods, and enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of guidance work

On the interface of the Shanghai themed education survey and research information system, the two major data of the number of research topics and the site visits are updated in real time, and the “heat map” of the city’s survey situation displayed by the number of visits in units of streets and towns is visualized through different shades of colors It is clearly displayed in front of your eyes, which needs timely coordination and which needs more attention, at a glance.

On May 6, the Fifth Steering Group came to Shanghai to observe the construction and operation of the Shanghai theme education survey and research information system. In order to better improve the research methods, the steering group urged Shanghai and Zhejiang to give full play to the advantages of their good informatization foundation, further deepen and expand the functions of the theme education research information system, coordinate high-quality research arrangements, and comprehensively improve the effectiveness of research.

At present, Shanghai Theme Education Research Information System is striving to create a higher version that integrates the functions of research content, research promotion and research results transformation on the basis of realizing topic selection and time point coordination. The Zhejiang themed education data analysis platform collects the survey information of the first batch of themed education leading cadres in full, and automatically reminds relevant surveys through the information system.

Focusing closely on the primary task of high-quality development, the steering group guides and promotes the combination of theoretical study and investigation and research with the implementation of the tasks of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, so as to test the results of thematic education with the new results of promoting high-quality development.

Build and strengthen chains in key industrial tracks, optimize Shanghai’s layout of key sources of foreign capital to attract and utilize, and improve the city’s foreign trade capacity… Looking at the research plans currently reported by various units in Shanghai, 31.27% of the selected topics involve new development stage, implementing new development concepts, building a new development pattern, and promoting major issues in high-quality development.

Implement the “20 points of innovation and deepening”, implement the 100 billion investment project for the digital economy, carry out the “thousands of enterprises to expand the market and grab orders” action, and implement a series of policies to stabilize foreign trade, stabilize foreign investment and promote consumption…Zhejiang focuses on deepening the new practice of the “Eight-Eight Strategy” , to promote high-quality development with the action of “gratitude and forge ahead, hard work and striving to be the first”.

“We must always have the ‘big country’ in mind, closely focus on the central task of the party in the new era and new journey, focus on high-quality development, promote learning, take responsibility, work hard, overcome difficulties, and promote new progress in Chinese-style modernization A new breakthrough.” Li Jinbin, head of the Fifth Central Steering Group, said.

