Tuesday 11th April ore 11 at the Collegiate Organs Hall (second tower – third floor) Cittadella Universitaria via dell’Università 25 Reggio Calabria.

L’Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria presents the project Research Infrastructure Dìaita Lifestyleborn thanks to the Living Lab aimed at the development of “Innovative models and advanced prototype platforms for the identity recovery of the Mediterranean Dìaita”, funded by Calabria Regionto the project NutriDM for the creation of a national network for the fight against malnutrition, funded by Ministry of Healthunder which theMediterranean University will develop implementation tools based on the principles of a glocal Mediterranean diet.

Speakers:

Prof. Joseph Zimbalatti Rector of the Mediterranean University of Reggio Calabria

Prof. John Henry Augustus Director of the UniRC Department of Agriculture

Prof.ssa Maria Theresa Russo Pro-Rector of UniRC Large Projects and Research Infrastructure, Scientific Head of the Research Infrastructure



Dr. Gianluca Gallo Councilor for Agriculture, Agri-Food Resources and Forestry of the Calabria Region

D.ssa Giuseppina Princi Vice President of the Calabria Regional Council



The following will also participate: the members of the Mediterranea research team, representing the entrepreneurial partnership, Dolciaria Monardo and the President of the Future Food Med innovation pole, the representatives of the Calabria Region and Fincalabra Spa, the representatives of Unesco, the mayors of the partner municipalities, the representatives of the Cancer League, the representatives of the 5A protocol for food education in schools, the representative of «Le Donne dell’Acqua» of the National Table of River Contracts (TNCdF).