Bad weather: Meloni, 8 million to restore health facilities – Health

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 23 – “The Ministry of Health has made 8 million euros available for the restoration of health facilities and we expect the recognition of training credits for health personnel who work in the municipalities concerned”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in a statement after the Council of Ministers which approved the decree law with emergency measures after the floods in Emilia Romagna and Marche. (HANDLE).

