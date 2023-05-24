Home » Bad weather: Meloni, 8 million to restore health facilities – Health
Health

Bad weather: Meloni, 8 million to restore health facilities – Health

by admin
Bad weather: Meloni, 8 million to restore health facilities – Health

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, MAY 23 – “The Ministry of Health has made 8 million euros available for the restoration of health facilities and we expect the recognition of training credits for health personnel who work in the municipalities concerned”. This was stated by the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, in a statement after the Council of Ministers which approved the decree law with emergency measures after the floods in Emilia Romagna and Marche. (HANDLE).

news-copy”>breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

news text-center”>


Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy