Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces His Candidacy for President- Shangbao Indonesia

[China News Agency]Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis announced on the 24th local time that he will run for the next US President.

On the 24th, after submitting relevant documents to the Federal Election Commission, DeSantis posted a video on Twitter announcing his candidacy for the next President of the United States. On the same day, he also plans to discuss his campaign with Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Twitter’s audio communication platform. But the platform crashed repeatedly during the live broadcast, making it difficult for most users to listen to the relevant content in real time.

DeSantis, 44, was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2012 and was elected governor of Florida in 2018 and 2022. During his tenure as governor, DeSantis solidified his popularity among conservative voters with a series of conservative-leaning policies on abortion rights, gun control, sexual minority rights, education and immigration.

DeSantis was backed by then-President Trump when he ran for governor of Florida. Later, the relationship between the two gradually deteriorated. Trump has stepped up his attacks on DeSantis in recent months. On the 24th, before DeSantis announced his candidacy for the presidency of the United States, Trump once again stated that DeSantis could not win the election.

In November last year, Trump officially announced that he would run for the next President of the United States. Despite Trump facing multiple criminal and civil investigations, the latest Real Clear Politics poll puts Trump close to 55 percent in the race for the Republican presidential nomination, with DeSantis at the top. Nearly 21%, the support rate of other competitors or potential competitors does not exceed 5%.

On the Democratic side, Biden, who announced on April 25 this year that he would run for re-election as president, is far ahead with 64.7% approval rate. The Associated Press analysis pointed out that the Republican presidential candidate is expected to compete with Biden in the November 2024 general election.