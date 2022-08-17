She is not mature enough to be able to choose to have an abortion. It is the decision of the Florida Court of Appeals in the case of a 16-year-old girl without parents and 10 weeks pregnant. The teenager, identified as Jane Doe 22-B, failed to convince the judge that she doesn’t feel ready to have a child and she wants to study, as she already is. And so the Florida First Circuit Court of Appeals upheld the previous ruling of a state judge.

“The court found that the girl did not provide convincing evidence that she was mature enough to decide to end her pregnancy,” says the Court of Appeal.

For now, the girl cannot have an abortion in her state and must continue the pregnancy. However, it is not excluded that you may go elsewhere to proceed with the abortion.

Florida abortion law provides parental consent for a termination of pregnancy. But minors can circumvent the need for consent by seeking an exemption from a state judge. According to the Court of Appeal, the girl’s guardian, a relative, would be in favor of abortion.

Among the three judges of the Florida Court of Appeals, one, Scott Makar, expressed partial dissent. In fact, in her opinion the case had to be referred to the state judge Jessica Frydrychowichz, who had initially decided and who had said she was willing to reassess the case in the days following her decision, given that the girl was under particular stress due to the death of a his friend.

“Reading between the lines it seems that the court wanted to give the minor, under stress due to the death of a friend, additional time to better understand the consequences of the end of pregnancy,” writes Makar. “This makes sense since the minor was open to having a baby at one point but then she changed her mind after evaluating that she couldn’t care for her in her current situation,” adds Makar.

Florida bans abortion after 15 weeks under the new law passed after the Supreme Court overturned the historic Roe v. Wade, with whom abortion was legalized in the United States.

