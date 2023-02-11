Nutritionist Jovana Vučelić revealed which foods have the most fiber per 100 grams!

There are foods that help regulate cholesterol, which are also great for regular stool. Also, they create a longer feeling of satiety and nutritionists recommend that they be included in the daily diet. This is important to know, because most people today do not know which foods contain fiber. Nutritionist Jovana Vučelić pointed out on the networks that she often faces such a situation.

“When you hear the sentence “Include more fiber in your diet”do you even know how much is ‘more’ or ‘enough’?” wrote Jovana and gave the answer.General recommendations are 25 grams of fiber for women“, said the nutritionist and revealed a list of certain currently available foods that have the most fiber per 100 grams:

Pears 3.1g

Raspberries 6.5g

Avocado 6.7g

Lens 7.3g

Leblebija 7g

Pasulj 7g

Kale 3.6g

Ovas 10,1g

Chia seeds 34.4g

Coconut 9g

Pumpkin seeds 6.5g

Dark chocolate 10.9g

Fiber is essential for health. They feed the “good” bacteria in the intestines, functioning as prebiotics. In this way, they encourage the growth of “good” bacteria in the intestines, which can have numerous positive effects on health.

