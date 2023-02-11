Home World Foods with the most fiber to regulate cholesterol | Magazine
World

Foods with the most fiber to regulate cholesterol | Magazine

by admin
Foods with the most fiber to regulate cholesterol | Magazine

Nutritionist Jovana Vučelić revealed which foods have the most fiber per 100 grams!

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

There are foods that help regulate cholesterol, which are also great for regular stool. Also, they create a longer feeling of satiety and nutritionists recommend that they be included in the daily diet. This is important to know, because most people today do not know which foods contain fiber. Nutritionist Jovana Vučelić pointed out on the networks that she often faces such a situation.

“When you hear the sentence “Include more fiber in your diet”do you even know how much is ‘more’ or ‘enough’?” wrote Jovana and gave the answer.General recommendations are 25 grams of fiber for women“, said the nutritionist and revealed a list of certain currently available foods that have the most fiber per 100 grams:

  • Pears 3.1g
  • Raspberries 6.5g
  • Avocado 6.7g
  • Lens 7.3g
  • Leblebija 7g
  • Pasulj 7g
  • Kale 3.6g
  • Ovas 10,1g
  • Chia seeds 34.4g
  • Coconut 9g
  • Pumpkin seeds 6.5g
  • Dark chocolate 10.9g

Fiber is essential for health. They feed the “good” bacteria in the intestines, functioning as prebiotics. In this way, they encourage the growth of “good” bacteria in the intestines, which can have numerous positive effects on health.

(WORLD)

See also  Taliban announces complete control of Vice President Panjshir to leave Afghanistan | Afghanistan News

You may also like

Elections 2022 – Being a woman is not...

Udinese | Vicar: “In Udine I was Meret’s...

Singapore’s strong tourism recovery sees 19-fold increase in...

Mario Iorgulescu, convicted! How many years in prison

Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: Why so deadly?...

How to take sunset photos.

Among the collapsed buildings of Adana, in silence...

The escape of the Russian journalist who criticized...

Earthquake, the debt of the countries of the...

Tlc, Vodafone Italia enters the 4cLegal talent show...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy