(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, FEBRUARY 11 – The Romagna coach Alberto Zaccheroni, winner of the Scudetto at the helm of Milan in the 1998-1999 season, has been hospitalized since yesterday evening in the intensive care unit of the ‘Bufalini’ hospital in Cesena. The 69-year-old technician fell – in the late afternoon – inside his home, which overlooks Piazza Comandini in Cesenatico, violently hitting his head on the ground. Rescued by the 118 paramedics – who found him on the floor near an internal staircase – Zaccheroni, due to the head trauma sustained in the fall, was taken to the Cesena hospital where he was hospitalized in intensive care.



It is not clear whether the fall at home, where the family members who called for help were also located, is the result of a previous illness. The picture of the situation – following the exams carried out in the evening – is considered serious but Zaccheroni is alert and aware.



During his career Zaccheroni, in addition to having led Milan to conquer the championship, has also coached, among others, Venice, Bologna, Udinese, Lazio, Inter, Turin and Juventus and the Japan national team led to the conquest of the Coppa d’ Asia in 2011. (ANSA).

