Football Live News: Leao returns to the group, Leao remains out against Atalanta

Welcome to the Live News dedicated to football! Every weekend we will update you on the main news from the European championships. From training news to statements, from lineups to after-matches, as well as the most important news. Stay tuned and continue to follow us, we have a busy day ahead…

Friday 8 December

6.00pm – Leao out with Atalanta, Milan rests him.

3.00pm – Gasperini sounds the charge: “With Milan we have to play like Atalanta”

1.00pm – Pioli raises the bar: “The minimum objective is fourth place but Milan wants to do something more”.

Thursday 7 December

11.15pm – In the absence of Serie A, European football is there to get us excited: in England, Everton achieved a great surprise victory over Newcastle, while Tottenham suffered their fourth defeat in five matches.

In France, however, Brest was stopped by Strasbourg at 1-1.

5.00pm – Mancini: “Mou is the best coach to train me, now I dream of another trophy”.

4.48pm – Montella praises Calhanoglu: “The best midfielder in Italy, perhaps in the world“.

4.18pm – Good news for Milan: Leao returns to train partially with the group.

4.00pm – Allegri spoke at the press conference ahead of the match against Napoli: “I’m not talking about Pogba, everyone is available except Weah”.

3.20pm – De Laurentiis without filters: “You can’t win every year without cheating”.

3.00pm – African Ballon d’Or, Napoli striker Osimhen among the three finalists.

1.02pm – The Anti-Doping Prosecutor’s Office is asking for a 4-year ban for Pogba. The Juventus midfielder tested positive after the match against Udinese.

12.25pm ​​- The Nerazzurri golden couple: Inter’s great desire for Lautaro and Thuram. The French striker assured that “Inter was the best choice”, while the Argentine partner made it known that he is ready to sign “tomorrow too”

12.10pm – On the eve of tomorrow’s match against Juventus, Napoli coach Walter Mazzarri spoke about the delicate match against the Bianconeri: “Tomorrow’s match is a very important match”.

12.02 – Other accusations against Rubiales, the English wrath: “He also kissed and caressed two of our players”

11.45 – From today Luciano Spalletti is in all respects a Neapolitan. The current coach of the Italian national team has in fact received honorary citizenship.

11.11am – News in Serie A, the body cam breaks in: debut in the Juventus-Napoli pre-match. It will be worn during warm-up exercises by the Juventus players.

10.40 – Anticipation is growing for tomorrow’s big match between Juventus and Napoli. For the Neapolitans it is perhaps the last chance not to definitively lose contact with the leading teams.

Probable lineups

10:20 – The Rome prosecutor’s office has requested the accounting documents from Juventus. It was the club itself that communicated it.

8:10 – Italiano and Pecchia spoke after Franchi’s exciting Italian Cup match, which ended with Fiorentina’s victory on penalties. “Preparing for the match in such a short time was not easy,” said the Viola coach.

7.20 – Shock in Brazil: Pele and Neymar’s Santos are relegated for the first time in their history.

7.10am – Breakthrough for Liverpool: Matip has suffered a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, season over.

