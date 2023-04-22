Foreign citizens and diplomats will be evacuated from Sudan

On Saturday, Sudan’s regular army announced that diplomats and citizens of the United Kingdom, the United States, France and China present in the country will be evacuated by air, due to the fighting that has been going on for over a week between the regular army itself and the powerful local paramilitary group, RSF.

The President of Sudan, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan, he said that the evacuations will begin “in the next few hours” and that they will be carried out by military aircraft departing from the country’s capital, Khartoum. It is not clear how they will be done, given that Khartoum international airport is currently closed due to the violence. Meanwhile, the governments of Saudi Arabia and Jordan are also preparing to evacuate their citizens and diplomats.

In Sudan a war has been going on since last Saturday between the regular army of Sudan, commanded by Fattah al Burhan, and the RSF which is in fact a parallel army with about 70-100 thousand members, and is commanded by the vice president of Sudan , General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, also known as Hemedti.

In the clashes between the two groups at least died 400 people and there are thousands of injured. On Friday, after lengthy negotiations, the two sides had agreed on a truce three days on the occasion ofEid al Fitr, one of the most important holidays of the Islamic religion which marks the end of Ramadan. Initially the fighting had decreased in intensity, but especially in Khartoum, shooting and air attacks had resumed shortly after. Former Sudanese Foreign Minister Mariam al-Mahdi he said a BBC that the truce just agreed «has had no effect». Meanwhile some areas of the country are without water and electricity.

