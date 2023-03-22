(Original title: Foreign media: Two American bombers flew towards the Russian border in the Baltic Sea, and Su-35 fighter jets scrambled off)

[Global Network Report]According to Reuters news on the 20th, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that on the 20th, in the Baltic Sea area, two American bombers flew towards the Russian border, and then a Russian Su-35 fighter jet took off in an emergency.

Su-35 fighter, data map

According to the report, the Russian Ministry of Defense wrote on the social platform Telegram, “On March 20, the radar equipment of the Air Defense Force of the Western Military District on duty over the Baltic Sea detected two air targets flying in the direction of the Russian state border.” According to the report, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that these flying targets were B-52H strategic bombers of the US Air Force. In order to prevent them from violating the border, a Su-35 fighter jet was scrambled into the air. its base airport”.

B-52H strategic bomber, data map

The report mentioned that the Russian Ministry of Defense also stated that the flight of the Su-35 fighter jet strictly complied with the rules for the use of international airspace. The department also stated that “violations of the state borders of the Russian Federation are not permitted.”

According to previous reports, on the 14th of this month, the U.S. European Command stated that a U.S. MQ-9 UAV “collided” with a Russian Su-27 fighter jet over the Black Sea, causing the U.S. U.S. UAV to crash. The US claimed that the incident occurred in international airspace over international waters and accused Russia of “unsafe and unprofessional” actions. The Russian side claimed that the Russian fighter plane did not “contact” the U.S. drone, and that the latter crashed out of control under violent maneuvering. The Russian side also hit back, saying that the U.S. drone entered the temporary control area designated by the Russian special military operation, which is a provocation. Since the Russian-Ukraine conflict broke out last year, U.S. and Russian warplanes have conducted multiple reconnaissance and counter-reconnaissance raids in the sea and airspace around Russia. CNN stated that this was the first “collision” of US and Russian warplanes since the conflict broke out. As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine enters a critical moment, the accident may lead to a dangerous escalation of the situation.

further reading

The U.S. military dispatched bombers to simulate an attack on Russia’s second largest city Expert: The risk of nuclear war is increasing

According to Russian media reports, a B-52H strategic bomber of the U.S. Air Force recently rehearsed a simulated strike against the Russian city of St. Petersburg.

At the sensitive moment of the escalation of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, why did the United States make such a provocative move? How will Russia counter it?

Bomber drills: the US military’s “nuclear deterrent symbol”

B-52H strategic bomber drills on Russian border

According to reports, the content of the exercise of the US B-52H bomber is to break through Russia’s air defense and anti-missile systems and carry out nuclear missile attacks on the Russian military and other infrastructure.

Military observer Du Wenlong believes that this exercise is intended to demonstrate strategic deterrence against Russia. The old bomber platform B-52H, if used in actual combat, may have very limited role in the first batch of nuclear strikes.

Du Wenlong: This B-52H bomber drill may be the second level of the entire nuclear strike of the US military. The -52H bomber will come again for supplementary strikes.

At present, the United States and Russia are encountering major problems in implementing the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. Under such circumstances, the nuclear competition between the two sides will further intensify.

The United States frequently demonstrates its nuclear power to Eastern European countries

Du Wenlong further pointed out that the United States continues to magnify the threat of Russia, create security anxiety, and then use nuclear deterrence to show its firm support for its frontier allies in Eastern Europe, so as to cultivate more anti-Russian “agents.”

Du Wenlong: The U.S. strategic bomber took off from Poland to demonstrate the U.S. nuclear capabilities over the Baltic Sea more than once.

At present, the military relations between Eastern European countries and Russia are tense to an unprecedented state. The United States provides “nuclear protection” for these countries and strengthens military cooperation with them, which is tantamount to cultivating an anti-Russian “agent group” around Russia.

Russia “An eye for an eye, an eye for an eye”

Russian Tu-160 strategic bomber (source: World Wide Web)

Just as the United States is provoking confrontation between Russia and Eastern European countries, it is reported that Russia plans to deploy Tu-160 strategic bombers in Venezuela, which is located in northern South America.

Du Wenlong believes that Russia will not sit still and will deploy its strategic deterrence capabilities to the “doorstep” of the United States.

Du Wenlong: I think Russia will use similar methods to “repay” the United States and tell the United States that Russia’s “troika” can still play an important role in terms of air strategic nuclear strike capabilities.

The United States has posed a major threat to the Russian mainland, and Russia has also shifted the game from the “inner line” to the “outer line”. In the next step, Russia’s “strategic symbols” will also be normalized around the United States.

‘Nuclear war’ looms

US military B-52 strategic bomber (source: World Wide Web)

Recently, U.S. B-52H bombers have frequently appeared around the Black Sea, including Romania, Odessa, Ukraine and other countries and regions.

Du Wenlong, a military observer, pointed out that the risk of a nuclear war between the United States and Russia is increasing.

Du Wenlong: At present, the United States is using strategic bombers more and more frequently, and the struggle between the United States and Russia is transforming from a conventional game to a nuclear competition.

The United States is doing everything it can to engage in “great power competition” with Russia, and nuclear capabilities are also one of its options.