Just after Xi Jinping visited Iran’s deadly rival Saudi Arabia in February and angered Iran in a joint statement, Russian media recently revealed that Iranian President Rahim is planning to visit Beijing. The mainland media revealed that Leahy wanted to talk in person this time because Beijing promised to give Iran 400 billion US dollars in financial assistance. Observers pointed out that in order to quell Iran’s anger, the CCP sent Vice Premier Hu Chunhua to Iran to make amends and promised to give Iran a large amount of money. This proves that the CCP’s so-called “people first” is a complete lie, and China, Russia and Iran have become A new “true axis of malice”.

According to news from the Russian Satellite News Agency on the 7th, the spokesperson of the Iranian Foreign Ministry announced that Tehran is planning a visit to Beijing by the country’s President Leahy, but he did not disclose the specific time. Such a visit is based on an existing agreement between the two parties, the official said.

Fenghuang.com reported that President of the Iran-China Friendship Association and former Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran, Brujerdi, pointed out that President Rahid’s visit to China will include strategies such as the “Belt and Road Initiative” and Beijing’s investment in Iran’s oil and gas fields. MoUs on issues and long-standing issues are translated into signed agreements. It is reported that according to the agreement, Beijing will increase investment in Iran in dozens of fields, including telecommunications, infrastructure, etc., with a total amount expected to be as high as 400 billion U.S. dollars.

Earlier, Chinese President Xi Jinping had met with Lehi on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. At that time, Xi Jinping mentioned that the CCP views China-Iran relations from a strategic height and a long-term perspective, and will continue to constructively participate in the negotiations on the resumption of implementation of the comprehensive agreement on the Iranian nuclear issue. In addition, Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang also promised Iranian Foreign Minister Abdullahyan that Beijing will support Iran on the issue of the Iran nuclear agreement, and Beijing will continue to play its role in its own way.

However, in fact, Iran is very dissatisfied with the CCP recently because Xi Jinping visited Iran’s deadly rival Saudi Arabia in December last year, and the joint statement issued after attending the first Arab-China Summit involved Iran’s extremely taboo nuclear issue. Separately, Xi also called on Iran to cooperate fully with the International Atomic Energy Agency, involving the sovereignty of three disputed islands between Iran and Iran. Therefore, Xi’s actions are considered “betrayal” by Iran.

Regarding the Iranian anger caused by Beijing, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs defended that the GCC countries and Iran are both friends of the Chinese Communist Party, but this obviously cannot appease Iran’s anger. That’s why Hu Chunhua, the Vice Premier of the Communist Party of China, came to visit Iran.

However, Hu Chunhua’s trip just to appease Iran in words will not work, and a certain price must be paid. According to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency, Hu Chunhua proposed to Lehi that Beijing and Tehran will implement strategic cooperation plans and strengthen relations, and will invest in projects worth tens of billions of dollars to promote economic, industrial, energy, transportation, financial and banking plans. Cooperation. The CCP also once again promised to distribute coins and implement a 25-year cooperation agreement project signed by China and Iran in 2021.

As for how the outside world will view the relationship between the CCP, Russia and Iran? US lawmakers have already proposed a new concept of a “true axis of malice”. Steve Chabot, the top Republican member of the Asia-Pacific subcommittee of the U.S. House Foreign Affairs Committee, has said that China, Russia and Iran, which has been admitted to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, are the new real “axis of malice.”

In this regard, commentator Wang He believes that members of the US Congress may have obtained some information, so he made this comment. “This is also a confirmation of the CCP’s terrible moves in some international strategies from another angle.”

