Former Fugees rapper found guilty of spying for China

Rapper Pras Michel, formerly of the Fugees and Grammy winner, was found guilty of working in the service of China and conspiring against the US government. He faces up to 20 years in prison. The artist allegedly helped the Malaysian businessman Jho Low and the Chinese government gain access to top US officials including two presidents, Barack Obama and Donald Trump. Michel testified that he received Low $20 million in 2012 to approach Obama and have his picture taken with him. In 2017, with Trump president, when Low was accused of stealing billions from the Malaysian sovereign wealth fund, the man turned again to the rapper.

He would have paid him another large donation asking him to convince the US government and Trump to drop the investigation. The indictment also alleges that the artist worked with Beijing to obtain the extradition of the Chinese dissident, Guo Wengui.