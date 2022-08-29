LONDON. Boris Johnson as Silvio Berlusconi. It is to him that the outgoing British Prime Minister would look, according to the former Minister of Cooperation in the government of Theresa May, Rory Stewart. Interviewed by GuardianStewart argues that Johnson “hopes to do as Berlusconi”, that is, he trusts in a “populist return” after being forced by his own MPs to leave the country after a series of scandals. But “there are people who want him to come back,” said Stewart, who called Johnson “dangerous.”

Running against him for Tory leadership in 2019, the former minister said “we have to remind people why he left. He should have left long, long ago. What he did was very shameful and dangerous ». Stewart believes, however, that Johnson wants to try to return to the political front, “hoping for a populist return,” and has compared him to both Berlusconi and former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan.

Il Guardian He then cites a former Johnson adviser, according to whom the former prime minister could try to emulate Churchill. “He shares with most conservatives that Liz will most likely be a disaster,” the former adviser said of a possible premiership for Foreign Minister Truss. “A refreshed and perhaps remorseful Boris who dispenses optimism after so much darkness could attract MPs,” the source said. Conservative MP Michael Fabricant then cited the “remorse of ministers who shared that Boris should leave” and that “could increase in the months to come”.

On Johnson’s next steps, according to a government source cited by Guardian it will “focus on its international image rather than the Westminster games” but it will not completely disappear from the domestic political scene. “Even if he will be happier that Premier Liz is Prime Minister than Rishi, he will desperately want to be Prime Minister again. And I bet that as long as there is even the slightest chance of it happening, he will do everything possible, ”he said.