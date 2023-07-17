Former Twitter Employees in Africa Left without Severance Pay for Over Seven Months

Former Twitter employees in Africa who were laid off after the Elon Musk acquisition have not received any severance pay for over seven months, according to multiple sources. These employees, based in Accra, the capital of Ghana, initially accepted Twitter’s offer to provide them with three months’ severance pay, repatriation costs, and legal fees. However, they have not received the promised compensation or any communication regarding the matter. Former employees expressed frustration, feeling deceived by Twitter’s lack of action. They reluctantly accepted the severance package without benefits, which was also lower than what their colleagues received elsewhere. Attempting to negotiate with Twitter has been challenging, and former employees fear legal action would add additional burdens. The former employees chose to remain anonymous due to confidentiality agreements signed upon departure. According to their lawyer, Carla Olympio, the last communication from Twitter or its lawyers was in May. CNN reached out to Twitter for comment but received an automated response in the form of a poop emoji. It remains unclear whether Ghanaian authorities can enforce the agreement. The former employees and their attorney argue that the offer was never finalized. The layoff occurred just days after Twitter opened a physical office in Accra last November. Some employees had relocated to Ghana from other African nations, relying on their Twitter jobs to maintain their legal status in the country. Twitter and Elon Musk face multiple lawsuits filed by plaintiffs claiming the company has failed to pay former employees what they are owed. Another recent lawsuit filed by a former US employee alleges that Twitter did not fulfill the promised severance payments. Musk previously stated that over 6,000 people have been laid off since his acquisition of the company. Olympio stated that they are exploring legal options against Twitter in various jurisdictions, including Ghana. Negotiations between the African team and Twitter only began after CNN reported disparities in separation terms offered to different regions.

Related