Former UKIP leader Nigel Farage admits: ‘Brexit was a failure but our politicians are to blame’

Nigel Faragethe former British Eurosceptic leader and main proponent of Britain’s exit from the European Union, admitted today that Brexit proved to be a failure. However, according to Farage, the fault lies with the conservative government, which has so far been unable to derive the supposed benefits from the farewell, especially from an economic point of view. In an interview with Bbc, l’ex leader dell’Ukip, who had carried out a long campaign crowned with victory in referendum in 2016 he pointed the finger at the political class. “What Brexit has demonstrated, I fear, is that i our politicians are as useless as the commissioners in Brussels. We handled all of this badly,” he said, commenting on a series of data on the negative consequences caused by the separation.

For Farage, who has become in the meantime TV hostthere is no regret regarding the farewell to the EU but the idea, among other things shared by many Brexiters in the United Kingdom, that Brexit was managed in a completely wrong. “We mishandled all of this, and if you look at the simple things, like corporate takeovers, or the corporation tax, we are driving companies out of our country,” she said. And he added: “Probably, now that we’ve regained control, we are regulating our businesses even more than when we were members of the EU”.