Home World France, protests against the construction of mega-water basins: over 30 injured
World

France, protests against the construction of mega-water basins: over 30 injured

by admin
France, protests against the construction of mega-water basins: over 30 injured

PARIS – The “water war” causes tensions and clashes a Sainte Solinea town of just over three hundred inhabitants in the New Aquitaine region, in the heart of France. On a day that shifts the alert for violence in the streets outside the capital and on a theme other than that of pension reform, there is a heavy toll of injuries: dozens of demonstrators, including three hospitalized and one in very serious condition, and twenty-four gendarmes, three hospitalized, one of whom has a reserved prognosis.

See also  Ȫɳ չ Ҫ ̨ ׼ ص վ

You may also like

Israel Kosovo qualifications for the European Championship |...

Israel, after the twelfth Saturday of protests two...

Salvation points for the Albatross, the Syracusans also...

What are synthetic fuels

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “Dylan Dog. Black Horror”

Students for Justice in Palestine’s 12th annual conference;...

Udinese – In Spain they are certain: “Friulani...

Israel’s defense minister calls for a halt to...

A new rule was introduced in football for...

17-year-old from Vicenza dies in the USA, run...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy