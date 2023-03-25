PARIS – The “water war” causes tensions and clashes a Sainte Solinea town of just over three hundred inhabitants in the New Aquitaine region, in the heart of France. On a day that shifts the alert for violence in the streets outside the capital and on a theme other than that of pension reform, there is a heavy toll of injuries: dozens of demonstrators, including three hospitalized and one in very serious condition, and twenty-four gendarmes, three hospitalized, one of whom has a reserved prognosis.