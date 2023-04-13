by blogsicilia.it – ​​2 minutes ago

Preventive seizure for 239 thousand euros for a crime committed by an agricultural company active in the Messina area and 145 payment instruments (entitlements to aid) for over 28 thousand euros. The carabinieri agri-food protection department of Messina…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Scam against the European Union, seizure of 239 thousand euros from a farm in the Messina area appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».