The minority leader was speaking at a press conference at the United States Capitol

(LaPresse) In silence for 20 seconds with a fixed gaze. Moments of fear for an illness that struck Republican Senator McConnell during a press conference at the United States Capitol. The minority leader was promptly rescued but assured that he is fine. (LaPresse)

July 27, 2023 – Updated July 27, 2023, 12:51 pm

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook