Video: Amazon driver jumps fully clothed into a customer’s pool

A video shows an Amazon delivery man being filmed jumping into a customer’s pool after delivering a package, reports Viralhog.

The customer had left a note that said, “If you want to go swimming, you’re welcome.”

The driver then walked calmly to his vehicle.

It was so hot in California that an Amazon delivery man took a dip in a customer’s pool fully clothed.

according to a video, which was shared on Viralhog on Sunday, an Amazon driver appears to jump headfirst into a pool after a delivery — hat, shoes and all. The video was captured on June 30 by the homeowner’s security camera in Gardena, California, according to Viralhog.

The pool owner allowed the jump

The video shows the driver, dressed in a black Amazon vest and shorts, dropping off a package and placing his phone on a table before jumping into the pool. After the swim, the driver seems relaxed when he returns to his vehicle.

According to Viralhog, the customer had left a note in the delivery instructions that said, “If you want to go swimming, you’re welcome to do so,” Viralhog said.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request from Business Insider.

