Football FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Women: England vs. Denmark – Live Ticker – 2nd Group Matchday – 2023 Australia/New Zealand

20.

10:52

James appears again in the sixteen! Toone extends a pass to the left flank and James snatches the ball. Again she goes into the box with speed, steps inside and shoots from ten meters. But she misses her finish a bit and the ball goes too central on the box. So Christensen can easily pick up the ball.

18.

10:50

The European champion is also clearly superior when it comes to tackling. They quickly recapture the balls and win almost every second ball. This makes it impossible for Denmark to initiate a counterattack or to launch a relief attack.

15.

10:46

So far it’s all happening in the half of Danes who really can’t break free at all. The Lionesses’ second goal seems only a matter of time.

12.

10:43

Denmark have to step up now and see that they don’t concede the second goal immediately. Again and again the English women appear on the sixteen and put enormous pressure on them.

10.

10:42

Kelly tries the dream goal! The Danes are unable to clear a corner ball from the left and the ball flies up through their own sixteen after a failed header defence. Kelly positions himself seven meters in front of the box and uses the overhead kick from an acute angle. But her flight performance is not rewarded because she does not hit the ball properly and it flies well over the crossbar. Nevertheless, a good action by the winger.

9.

10:41

It’s a strong start for the English women. The ball continues to run fantastically after the opening goal and they keep getting behind the Danes’ first chain. The red-whites don’t manage to intervene in time and only run after them in the first ten minutes.

6.

10:37

Tooor for England, 1-0 by Lauren James



The change pays off immediately! Walsh captures an important second ball in the half-court and keeps the English women’s attack going. She brings the ball to Daly, who puts it down the middle to James before the penalty area. The Englishwoman is left standing far too freely in front of the sixteen and she takes advantage of it coldly. From a central position of 18 meters, she flicks the ball into the right corner with her right foot and provides the important, early lead for the Lionesses.

5.

10:36

The initial phase belongs to England. The Danes try to be compact in their own half and let the English have the ball. They keep playing around the sixteen, but have not yet found the gap to get the goal. Nevertheless, it is an ambitious start for the European champions.

3.

10:34

The Lionesses are approaching the sixteen for the first time. On the left, Daly and James are shown in combination play. In the penalty area, James lets her opponent get out with a hook and crosses to the second post. But the cross is too far and goes into the goal.

1.

10:32

The ball rolls! The Danes have toasted and are run straight up by the English. They want to play for more possession in order to create more chances than in the first game. Denmark, on the other hand, will wait for their chances.

1.

10:31

game start

10:27

Led by Swedish referee Tess Olofsson, the players take to the pitch in Sydney. The national anthems are playing and the atmosphere in the Allianz Stadium is wonderful. It’s about to start with a hopefully exciting encounter between England and Denmark. We look forward to a gripping 90 minutes.

10:20

This encounter has potential for powerful suspense. England are still looking for their way into this tournament and lacked dominance and assertiveness in the opening game against Haiti. The Danes, on the other hand, were particularly convincing in the second round against China and could annoy the European champions a lot today. It could be a gripping 90 minutes on this second matchday in Group D.

10:10

There is only one change for the Danes. Madsen replaces Sørensen on the left wing. Apart from that, Lars Söndergaard seems to be satisfied with the performance of his team and sticks to his starting XI players from the first matchday. Despite the winning goal against China, Vangsgaard is only on the bench for the time being.

10:06

Head coach Sarina Wiegman doesn’t seem to have been happy with her team’s performance either. Against the Danes she is now probably switching to a three-man chain. This consists of Bronze, Greenwood and Bright. Carter therefore moves out of the starting lineup. But it will be more compact in midfield and James is new in the first eleven. Also today, Daly replaces Hemp on the left. This should bring more dominance into play for the English women.

09:57

The Danes also delivered a real nail-biter in the first group game and, like today’s opponents, won 1-0 against China. An encounter at eye level could be expected against the Chinese internationals. However, the first round of the Danes was quite disorganized without any noteworthy offensive actions. That changed in the second round. The red and white became much more active in attacking play and created good scoring chances. Nevertheless, a last-minute goal was needed to take the three points at the start. Amalie Vangsgaard headed in as a joker in the 90th minute and the Danish team cheered enormously. That put them in a comfortable position and a surprise today in Sydney would take them a giant step closer to progressing.

09:44

Despite a success, the opening encounters were difficult for the English women. Against passionate defenders from Haiti, “The Lionesses” trembled to a 1-0 opening win. Georgia Stanway scored the only goal from the penalty spot, which Stanway only converted on the second try. The penalty that was initially missed was repeated because the Haiti keeper moved off the line too early. So it was a difficult start for the English women, who later had luck and goalkeeper Mary Earps on their side. The goalkeeper prevented the Haitians from equalizing in the final stages and secured the all-important three points at the start. Today, the fourth in the world rankings want to present themselves more dominantly and make the almost certain KO round clear with another success.

09:24

Good morning and welcome to the second group match in Group D between England and Denmark at the 2023 World Cup. At 10:30am Central European Time the ball rolls at the Allianz Stadium in Sydney. The live ticker for this match starts right before the kick-off.

