French Boy Hospitalized After Falling into 100-Meter-Deep Crater in Galapagos Islands

Title: French Boy Hospitalized After Falling Into Crater on the Galapagos Islands

A young French boy has been hospitalized after falling into a 100-meter-deep crater on the Galapagos Islands, according to local authorities. The incident took place on Friday at the Los Gemelos visitor site on Santa Cruz Island.

The 8-year-old tourist, whose name has not been disclosed, accidentally fell into one of the two volcanic craters at the site. The Galapagos National Park (PNG) announced the incident on their social media platforms.

A rescue operation was quickly launched, involving park rangers, firefighters, police officers, and volunteers. The boy was successfully rescued and subsequently transferred to the Republic of Ecuador hospital on the island. The PNG reported that he is currently under observation, although the extent of his injuries remains undisclosed.

The precise details surrounding the fall are unknown. However, the PNG highlighted the swift intervention of the trained rescuers, who managed to retrieve the boy from the bottom of the more than 100-meter-deep crater.

Los Gemelos, also known as “The Twins,” are two mesmerizing craters that face each other and were formed by volcanic eruptions. This popular tourist destination, situated in the upper part of Santa Cruz Island, is renowned for its hiking trails and is home to the endemic witch bird of the Galapagos.

Located 1,000 km off the coast of Ecuador, the Galapagos archipelago boasts an extraordinary array of unique flora and fauna. The islands’ rich biodiversity has earned them the status of Natural Heritage of Humanity. Moreover, it was here that English scientist Charles Darwin found inspiration for his theory of evolution in the 19th century.

In the first quarter of this year, Galapagos welcomed 78,507 tourists, with foreigners accounting for 58% of the total visitors.

