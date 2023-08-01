French Tourist Plane Successfully Lands at Sea After Engine Failure

French Plane Survives Emergency Landing After Engine Failure

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-08-01 01:59

CCTV news client French firefighters said on July 30 that due to an engine failure, a small plane made an emergency landing on the sea in southern France that day. Fortunately, there were no casualties among the three people on board.

According to Agence France-Presse, the accident occurred on a tourist plane, a Cessna 177. At about 10 a.m. that day, due to engine failure, the pilot made an emergency landing on the sea about 600 meters from the coast near the resort of Fréjus on the Mediterranean coast.

According to the French “Parisian” report, after the plane made an emergency landing, more than a dozen rescuers and firefighters arrived at the scene quickly. The two men and one woman on board were pulled onto a rescue boat and brought back to shore.

According to Agence France-Presse, the three people on board were two women and one man. Firefighters said they escaped safely but were frightened.

A spokesperson for the local fire department said that the pilot chose this location to make an emergency landing to “avoid the beach because there are many vacationers there.”

The plane sank after an emergency landing, but authorities have yet to detect contamination in the seawater.

(Original title: A small plane in France survived an emergency landing at sea due to engine failure)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

