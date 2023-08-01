Ron DeSantis Proposes Nationwide Ban on TikTok Due to Security Concerns

Republican Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis Considers Nationwide Ban on TikTok

Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis has expressed his concerns about the popular video-sharing app TikTok, stating that he would consider a nationwide ban on the platform if elected. DeSantis cited the growing threat from China to the United States as the main reason behind his proposed ban.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, DeSantis explained his reservations about TikTok, stating, “I tend not to want TikTok in the U.S. I think it opens us up to a security hole. I think they’re mining a lot of data.” He also mentioned the potential impact of TikTok on children, calling it “very, very toxic.” However, DeSantis clarified that he would not support the Restrict Act, which would allow the president to take action against foreign software and services, as he does not want government interference in apps.

DeSantis also discussed his criticisms of the Federal Reserve and his plan to remove Fed Chairman Jerome Powell before his term expires in 2026. He emphasized the vulnerability of the country and expressed his support for creating rules to govern how the Fed sets interest rates.

In the context of increasing competition with China, DeSantis expressed his support for providing government aid to critical industries, particularly citing national security concerns. He highlighted the $52 billion allocated by Congress last year for the semiconductor industry and related research. DeSantis emphasized the need to incentivize these industries to stay in the United States for the sake of national survival.

DeSantis, who is trying to regain his footing in the Republican presidential primaries, has ramped up a series of events in states with early voting and has begun issuing policy proposals. His economic plan includes repealing China‘s permanent normal trade relationship status, banning the import of Chinese goods made using stolen intellectual property, and appointing a new Fed chair. He also aims to restrict pension fund managers from considering factors such as climate change in investment decisions and hold colleges accountable for student loans.

Regarding trade relations with China, DeSantis highlighted the U.S.-China pact in 1999, which granted China favorable trade terms and tariff rates. The Trump administration attempted to gain leverage through imposing tariffs on Chinese-made goods, but their trade deal did not significantly boost U.S. manufacturing. DeSantis plans to ban U.S. companies from sharing key technologies with China and promote the repatriation of U.S. capital through tax cuts and other measures to ensure supply chain security.

DeSantis also criticized the Fed’s monetary policies, accusing it of fueling inflation and negatively impacting ordinary Americans. He proposed naming a Fed chair focused on maintaining dollar stability and rejected the idea of a central bank digital currency that could lead to a “social credit system.”

Additionally, DeSantis expressed his opposition to “wake-up” policies and vowed to increase oversight and scrutiny of pension fund managers who consider factors such as climate change in investment decisions. In line with conservative economic policies, his plan includes deregulation, spending cuts, work requirements for entitlement programs, and enforcement of immigration laws.

DeSantis’s proposed Declaration of Economic Independence also aims to work with the private sector to develop job training programs and hold colleges accountable for student loans, potentially allowing for the discharge of those loans through bankruptcy.

As DeSantis continues his campaign, his policy proposals shed light on his vision for the country’s economic and national security. His stance on TikTok reflects growing concerns about data security and Chinese influence, while his criticisms of the Fed and proposals for trade relations with China align with his emphasis on maintaining stability and protecting American interests.

