In 2018, the League was the first to start, with a turnout of 49.65

Five years ago, the regional elections of Friuli Venezia Giulia were voted in just one day, Sunday 29 April. Polling stations closed at 11pm, with a turnout of 49.65%, counting began at 8am the following day. The definitive result had arrived in mid-afternoon: the candidate for president Massimiliano Fedrigasupported by the centre-right, won 57.09% of the votes.

Second Sergio Bolzonello (centre-left) with 26.83%, third Alessandro Fraleoni Morgera (M5S) with 11.67%, fourth Sergio Cecotti (Pact for Autonomy) with 4.40%. The Lega was the first party with 34.91% of the preferences, the Democratic Party second with 18.11%, FI third with 12.06%. Followed by: M5S (7.06%), Fvg Project (6.29%), FdI (5.49%), Pact for Autonomy (4.09%) Citizens (4.07%), Responsible Autonomy ( 3.97%), Open Left FVG (2.78%), Slovenska Skupnost (1.16%).