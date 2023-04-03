Home Sports First showdown of the Olympic boats in Mallorca
Sports

First showdown of the Olympic boats in Mallorca

by admin
First showdown of the Olympic boats in Mallorca

The starting signal for the Sailing World Cup will be given at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia in front of Palma de Mallorca on Monday. More than 1,000 boats gather on the Balearic island for the first location determination in the pre-Olympic year. The Austrian national team has two boats each in the 470, 49 and Nacra 17 classes, and is also represented in the KiteFoil and iQFoil.

Sailing: Hussl and Bildstein start the season

The red-white-red top boats around Lara Vadlau/Lukas Mähr (470), Benjamin Bildstein/David Hussl (49) and Laura Farese/Matthäus Zöchling (Nacra 17) hope to make it into the Medal Race. In addition, important insights are to be gained for the World Cup in August in The Hague, where the first Olympic tickets for Paris 2024 are available. “The upcoming comparison primarily serves to find further insights into the material. We’re never there. We’re on the way to preparing as best we can for The Hague, so we don’t neglect any detail and want to use every little thing to our advantage,” said Mähr.

The Nacra boats were assisted in the preparation by Thomas Zajac. “He knows every move on the Nacra 17, has played through every movement on the boat countless times and was able to give us a lot of input for improvement,” says Farese. Tanja Frank, 2016 Olympic bronze medalist with Zajac, is also grateful for the input. “We were again able to adjust many details that only became visible through his perspective. We were able to make changes, especially in the start and pre-start phase and in boat handling, which will result in a further increase in performance.”

See also  Treviso Basket, the London lions first opponents in the Champions League

You may also like

Houston Rockets, pronto l’assalto a Jaylen Brown?

Black point to Sparta for Křetínský’s visit to...

Rafael Leão race against time, is Inter waiting...

Born into the wild!Wenling Gold Coast Mountain Race...

International federation announces return to China

DONNA DE VARONA’S 400 MIXED GOLD AT THE...

deafening chants for the Rossoneri striker – Corriere...

I welcome the Asian Games in the Hangzhou...

New Merckx! Pogačar has conquered Flanders, but he...

Mourinho: “Whoever says the rest interprets the future”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy